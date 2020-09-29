* × Change Settings

Cats & Dogs 3: Paws Unite

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 2nd October 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-March 2021
new Cats & Dogs 3: Paws Unite poster
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 225 cinemas on Friday 2nd October 2020 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 8th October 2020.

Directed by:

Sean McNamara

Written by:

Scott Bindley, John Requa and Glenn Ficarra

Produced by:

David Fliegel, Andrew Lazar and James Tichenor

Starring:

Princess Davis, Sarah Giles, Max Greenfield, Megan Peta Hill, George Lopez and Kareem Malcolm

Genres:

Action, Comedy, Family, Fantasy

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 24 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Gwen the Cat and Roger the Dog are secret agents who covertly protect and save the world without humans ever finding out. Their partnership is due to the Great Truce, which has stopped dog and cat hostility for a decade. But the long-standing peace is threatened when a supervillain parrot discovers a way to manipulate wireless frequencies that only dogs and cats can hear. Will the heroes be able to stop the foul fowl, or will he cause a cat-a-strophe between the species.

Reviews

Last update was at 07:42 29th September 2020