Film About a Father Who

Unrated

Sheffield Doc/Fest Release Date

Saturday 3rd October 2020
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Lynne Sachs

Written by:

Lynne Sachs

Starring:

Julia Buchwald-Sachs, Ira Sachs Sr., Adam Sachs, Dana Sachs, Evan Sachs, Ira Sachs and Lynne Sachs

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 14 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Over a period of 35 years, L. Sachs shot varied footage of her father, Ira Sachs Sr., a bon vivant and pioneering Utah businessman. This is her attempt to understand the web that connects child to parent and sister to sibling. With a nod to the Cubist renderings of a face, Sachs' cinematic exploration offers simultaneous, sometimes contradictory, views of one seemingly unknowable man who is publicly the uninhibited center of the frame yet privately ensconced in secrets. Sachs as a daughter discovers more about her father than she had ever hoped to reveal.

Reviews

