Time

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 10th October 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2021
?
new Time poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Garrett Bradley

Produced by:

Garrett Bradley, Lauren Domino, Dan Janvey and Kellen Quinn

Starring:

Paolo Ikonomi and Fox Rich

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 21 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Fox Rich is a fighter. The entrepreneur, abolitionist and mother of six boys has spent the last two decades campaigning for the release of her husband, Rob G. Rich, who is serving a 60-year sentence for a robbery they both committed in the early 90s in a moment of desperation. Combining the video diaries Fox has recorded for Rob over the years with intimate glimpses of her present-day life, director Garrett Bradley paints a mesmerizing portrait of the resilience and radical love necessary to prevail over the endless separations of the country's prison-industrial complex.

