Into the Storm En La Tormenta

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 28th October 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-April 2021
?
new Into the Storm poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Adam Brown

Produced by:

Dimitri Doganis

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

Filmed over 5 years, Into the Storm [En La Tormenta] follows the unlikely dream of a young indigenous surfer from one of the toughest barrios in Latin America as he struggles to escape the deprivations of his background and become a professional athlete. It's a story of hope and huge personal struggle against seemingly impossible odds - including being shot twice; it's a testament to the transformative difference made by the love of a parent; and ultimately it's the emotional and uplifting triumph of young man who refuses to be defined by the circumstances of his birth. We meet Jhonny Guerrero aged 14, in the drug and gang-plagued barrio of Chorrillos in Lima, Peru. His dad is in prison for armed robbery and his mum is struggling to support Jhonny and his little brother. Surfing in Peru is traditionally a sport for the middle class but Jhonny's neighbourhood backs onto the ocean and it is there that he learned to surf on a broken board and where he now finds peace and tranquility.

Reviews

Recommendations

Last update was at 08:57 28th October 2020