Stevie Nicks 24 Karat Gold the Concert

8.6 / 17 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 1st November 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-April 2021
?
new Stevie Nicks 24 Karat Gold the Concert poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

In 1 cinema on Wednesday 4th November 2020 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Friday 6th November 2020.

Directed by:

Joe Thomas

Produced by:

Karen Johnston, Stevie Nicks and Joe Thomas

Starring:

Stevie Nicks

Genre:

Music

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 15 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame icon Stevie Nicks brings her legendary music to the big screen when Stevie Nicks 24 Karat Gold The Concert comes to select cinemas for two nights only on October 21 and 25. Recorded over two nights during her sold-out 24 Karat Gold Tour, the film features a set-list of fan favorites and rare gems from Stevie's multi-platinum selling catalog. The film also highlights Stevie's intuitive and intimate storytelling abilities, captivating audiences with personal stories behind some of the most famous songs in music history. Widely considered one of the most important female voices in rock music with an unparalleled career, Stevie Nicks has had six Top Ten albums, 8 Grammy nominations and is the first woman to be twice inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame - with Fleetwood Mac in 1998 and as a solo artist in 2019. Stevie Nicks 24 Karat Gold The Concert is full of the magic that Stevie Nicks brings to her live performances and is an unforgettable experience.

Last update was at 10:24 1st November 2020