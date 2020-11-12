* × Change Settings

If it Were Love Si c'était de l'amour

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 12th November 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2021
Directed by:

Patric Chiha

Written by:

Gisèle Vienne

Produced by:

Charlotte Vincent

Starring:

Philip Berlin, Marine Chesnais, Kerstin Daley-Baradel, Sylvain Decloitre, Sophie Demeyer and Vincent Dupuy

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 22 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

They are fifteen young dancers of various origins and horizons. They are touring Crowd, Gisèle Vienne's dance piece on the 90's rave scene. Following them from theatre to theatre, If It Were Love documents their work as well as their strange, intimate relationships. For the line becomes blurry. The stage seems to contaminate real life - unless the opposite is happening. From a dance documentary, the film thus grows into a troubling journey into our nights, our parties, our loves.

