Motian in Motion, documents the career of iconic jazz drummer Paul Motian. Like a fly on a wall, Michael Patrick Kelly filmed Paul Motian for several years at various venues and recording sessions, as well as his everyday life and in his beloved Central Park, when suddenly Paul became ill and died from a rare form of blood cancer in 2011. In 2015, Kelly began interviewing and re-interviewing the many musicians Paul Motian played and recorded with including Bill Frisell, Joe Lovano, Carla Bley, Chick Corea, Gary Peacock, Chris Potter, Arlo Guthrie,, and many others who were more than happy to take part in this tribute to a great artist.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Motian in Motion
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Motian in Motion
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Motian in Motion
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Motian in Motion
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Motian in Motion
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Motian in Motion