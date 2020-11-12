* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Motian in Motion

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 12th November 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2021
?
new Motian in Motion poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

None. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Motian in Motion is next showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Michael Patrick Kelly

Written by:

Michael Patrick Kelly

Produced by:

Suzanne Hayes and Michael Patrick Kelly

Starring:

Bob Arkin, Carla Bley, Steve Cardenas, Chick Corea, Marilyn Crispell and Anat Fort

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 26 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Motian in Motion, documents the career of iconic jazz drummer Paul Motian. Like a fly on a wall, Michael Patrick Kelly filmed Paul Motian for several years at various venues and recording sessions, as well as his everyday life and in his beloved Central Park, when suddenly Paul became ill and died from a rare form of blood cancer in 2011. In 2015, Kelly began interviewing and re-interviewing the many musicians Paul Motian played and recorded with including Bill Frisell, Joe Lovano, Carla Bley, Chick Corea, Gary Peacock, Chris Potter, Arlo Guthrie,, and many others who were more than happy to take part in this tribute to a great artist.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail alert when Motian in Motion is showing in a UK cinema near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Motian in Motion.

Motian in Motion Cast

Bob Arkin

Bob Arkin headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Motian in Motion

Carla Bley

Carla Bley headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Motian in Motion

Steve Cardenas

Steve Cardenas headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Motian in Motion

Chick Corea

Chick Corea headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Motian in Motion

Marilyn Crispell

Marilyn Crispell headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Motian in Motion

Anat Fort

Anat Fort headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Motian in Motion

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:43 13th November 2020