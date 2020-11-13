* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Finding Jack Charlton

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 13th November 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2021
?
new Finding Jack Charlton poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 19th November 2020.

Directed by:

Gabriel Clarke and Pete Thomas

Produced by:

Torquil Jones, Drew Masters, John McKenna and Catherine Quantschnigg

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

1 hour 37 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The story and legacy of the Republic of Ireland team and Charlton's playing career.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail alert when Finding Jack Charlton is showing in a UK cinema near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Finding Jack Charlton.

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:43 13th November 2020