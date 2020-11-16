Alice Júnior

Movie Synopsis:

Alice Junior is a fiction feature film, a teen comedy that tells the story of Alice, a 17 years old teenager transgender (with a lot of personality!), that moves from Recife, a big town from Northeast of Brazil, to a fictional small town called Araucárias do Sul, from South of Brazil. Do you remember your first kiss? I bet you do. And it would turn into a good story? So imagine the first kiss of a transgender teenager, who leaves the big city and moves to a conservative small town in the south of Brazil, and is registered in a school that seems to have come out of the dark ages. All of it because of the perfumer Jean search, Alice's father, for the aromatic essence of the legendary Imperial Flower, exclusive of the region. This is the story of Alice Junior, a transgender girl full of life, who wants to give her first kiss, but first, she just want to be who she really is.