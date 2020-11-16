* × Change Settings

Alice Júnior

6.7 / 267 votes

Fringe! Release Date

Monday 16th November 2020
Alice Júnior poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

None. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Alice Júnior is next showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Gil Baroni

Written by:

Luiz Bertazzo and Adriel Nizer

Produced by:

Gil Baroni and Andréa Tomeleri

Starring:

Anna Celestino Mota, Emmanuel Rosset, Surya Amitrano, Matheus Moura, Thaís Schier and Katia Horn

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

Portuguese

Runtime:

1 hour 27 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Alice Junior is a fiction feature film, a teen comedy that tells the story of Alice, a 17 years old teenager transgender (with a lot of personality!), that moves from Recife, a big town from Northeast of Brazil, to a fictional small town called Araucárias do Sul, from South of Brazil. Do you remember your first kiss? I bet you do. And it would turn into a good story? So imagine the first kiss of a transgender teenager, who leaves the big city and moves to a conservative small town in the south of Brazil, and is registered in a school that seems to have come out of the dark ages. All of it because of the perfumer Jean search, Alice's father, for the aromatic essence of the legendary Imperial Flower, exclusive of the region. This is the story of Alice Junior, a transgender girl full of life, who wants to give her first kiss, but first, she just want to be who she really is.

Reviews

Alice Júnior Cast

