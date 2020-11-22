* × Change Settings

Between Heaven and Earth

London Palestine Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 22nd November 2020
Between Heaven and Earth poster
Directed by:

Najwa Najjar

Written by:

Najwa Najjar

Produced by:

Adrien Chef, Fahad Falur Jabali, Eggert Ketilsson, Hani E. Kort, Elísabet Ronaldsdóttir and Paul Thiltges

Starring:

Mouna Hawa, Firas Nassar, Lamis Ammar, Sari Bisharat, Donna Hawa and Louise Heem

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Arabic

Runtime:

1 hour 32 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Salma and Tamer have been married for 5 years in the Palestinian territories. The first time Tamer is given permission to cross the Israeli checkpoint is to file for divorce. In court, they make a shocking discovery about Tamer's father's past.

Reviews

Between Heaven and Earth Cast

