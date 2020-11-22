* × Change Settings

Looking for Gilles Caron Histoire d'un regard

IFI French Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 22nd November 2020
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Wednesday 25th November 2020.

Directed by:

Mariana Otero

Written by:

Mariana Otero and Jérôme Tonnerre

Starring:

Gilles Caron, Marjolaine Caron, Ursula Duddy, Fiona Gallagher, John Hutton and Vincent Lemire

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 33 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

French photojournalist Gilles Caron disappeared in Cambodia in 1970, aged 30, at the height of a brilliant career, with more than 100,000 photographs to his name. With honesty and rigour, Caron covered high profile and dramatic conflicts from Vietnam to Biafra, Nigeria to Paris May '68, and to the Derry of 1969 where he took 1,200 photos in just three days. Filmmaker Mariana Otero offers us a resonant and moving portrait as she investigates and reflects on the ambiguous role and presence of the documentary photographer in scenes of conflict.

