Katherine Jenkins Christmas Spectacular

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 1st December 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-May 2021
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:post-production

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Tuesday 1st December 2020 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Saturday 19th December 2020.

Written by:

Katherine Jenkins

Produced by:

Stevie Curtis, Andrew Levitas, Andy Mayson and Peter Touche

Starring:

Katherine Jenkins, Bill Nighy, Vanessa Redgrave and Bryn Terfel

Genre:

Musical

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 20 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Classical music superstar Katherine Jenkins OBE returns to the iconic Royal Albert Hall, her all-time favourite venue, crafting a unique and unforgettable Christmas musical to play in cinemas worldwide from 1 December. Katherine Jenkins: Christmas Spectacular sees the Welsh sensation perform seasonal favourites and carols with full nostalgic Hollywood musical glamour and wonder. The production was given unprecedented and exclusive access to the historic venue which also marked the 50th time that Katherine has performed there. Katherine and friends, including beloved actors Vanessa Redgrave and Bill Nighy, Operatic icon Sir Bryn Terfyl, Italian Tenor Alberto Urso, American Broadway star Marisha Wallace, English National Ballet Lead Principal Erina Takahashi, the Royal Air Force Regiment Band and many more will bring joy and festive celebrations to audiences around the world this Christmas.

Reviews

Katherine Jenkins Christmas Spectacular Cast

Katherine Jenkins

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bill Nighy

Date of Birth:

12 December 1949

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Vanessa Redgrave

Date of Birth:

30 January 1937

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.81 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bryn Terfel

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

