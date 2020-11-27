* × Change Settings

Ashfall Baekdusan

London Korean Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 6th December 2020
new Ashfall poster
Directed by:

Byung-seo Kim and Hae-jun Lee

Written by:

Byung-seo Kim, Tae-Yoon Kim, Jeong-deok Kwak, Hae-jun Lee and Joon-hyung Lim

Produced by:

Myung Chan Kang and Hae-jun Lee

Starring:

Byung-hun Lee, Jung-woo Ha, Hye-jin Jeon, Dong-seok Ma, Suzy Bae and Robert Curtis Brown

Genres:

Action, Adventure, Thriller

Language:

Korean

Runtime:

2 hours 10 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Stagnant since 1903, at an elevation of 2,744 m, a volcano erupts on Baekdu Mountain located on the Chinese-North Korean border. Armed with the threat of imminent eruptions, a team of uniquely trained professionals from South and North Korea unite. Together, they must join forces and attempt to prevent a catastrophic disaster threatening the Korean Peninsula.

Reviews

Ashfall Cast

