Il mio corpo

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 11th December 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2021
Directed by:

Michele Pennetta

Written by:

Arthur Brugger, Pietro Passarini, Michele Pennetta and Christian Tarabini

Produced by:

Joëlle Bertossa, Giovanni Pompili, Silvana Bezzola Rigolini and Flavia Zanon

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

1 hour 21 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Under the Sicilian sunlight, Oscar collects scrap metal with his father. At the other end of town, Stanley the Nigerian migrant gets by thanks to small tasks given by the parish priest. Both share the same desire for a better life.

