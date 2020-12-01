* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

American Utopia

UK Cinema Release Date

Monday 14th December 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2021
?
new American Utopia poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when American Utopia is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Spike Lee

Written by:

David Byrne

Produced by:

David Byrne and Spike Lee

Starring:

David Byrne, Tim Keiper, Daniel Freedman, Jacqueline Acevedo, Tendayi Kuumba and Chris Giarmo

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

Unknown
Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when American Utopia is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on American Utopia.

American Utopia Cast

David Byrne

David Byrne headshot

Date of Birth:

14 May 1952

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

American Utopia

Tim Keiper

Tim Keiper headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

American Utopia

Daniel Freedman

Daniel Freedman headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

American Utopia

Jacqueline Acevedo

Jacqueline Acevedo headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

American Utopia

Tendayi Kuumba

Tendayi Kuumba headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

American Utopia

Chris Giarmo

Chris Giarmo headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

American Utopia

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:24 1st December 2020