Marry Me

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 11th February 2022

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-August 2022
?
Marry Me poster
Contains moderate sex references and implied strong language. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screening in 1 cinema on Tuesday 8th February 2022 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 77 cinemas - view the list.

Directed by:

Kat Coiro

Written by:

Tami Sagher, Harper Dill, John Rogers and Bobby Crosby

Produced by:

John Rogers, Christopher Surgent and Jenn Court

Starring:

Brady Noon, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Doris McCarthy, Jennifer Lopez, John Bradley, Sarah Silverman, Owen Wilson and Jimmy Fallon

Genres:

Comedy, Music, Romance

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

1 hour 52 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Kat Valdez is half of the sexiest celebrity power couple on Earth with hot new music supernova Bastian. As Kat and Bastian's inescapable hit single, "Marry Me," climbs the charts, they are about to be wed before an audience of their fans in a ceremony that will stream across multiple platforms. Divorced high-school math teacher Charlie Gilbert has been dragged to the concert by his daughter Lou and his best friend Parker Debbs. When Kat learns, seconds before the ceremony, that Bastian has cheated on her with her assistant, her life turns left as she has a meltdown on stage, questioning love, truth, and loyalty. As her gossamer world falls away, she locks eyes with a stranger-a face in the crowd. If what you know lets you down, then perhaps what you don't know is the answer, and so, in a moment of inspired insanity, Kat chooses to marry Charlie. What begins as an impulsive reaction evolves into an unexpected romance. But as forces conspire to separate them, the universal question.

Reviews

Marry Me Cast

Brady Noon

Brady Noon headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Marry Me

Utkarsh Ambudkar

Utkarsh Ambudkar headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

MulanMarry Me

Doris McCarthy

Doris McCarthy headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Marry Me

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez headshot

Date of Birth:

24 July 1969

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Marry Me

John Bradley

John Bradley headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Marry MeMoonfall

Sarah Silverman

Sarah Silverman headshot

Date of Birth:

1 December 1970

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Marry Me

Owen Wilson

Owen Wilson headshot

Date of Birth:

18 November 1968

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10½" (1.79 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Marry Me

Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Marry Me

Last update was at 19:17 4th February 2022