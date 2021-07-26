* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Don't Breathe 2

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 13th August 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2021-February 2022
?
Don't Breathe 2 poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Don't Breathe 2 is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Rodo Sayagues

Written by:

Rodo Sayagues and Fede Alvarez

Produced by:

Sam Raimi, Fede Alvarez and Rob Tapert

Starring:

Stephen Lang, Christian Zagia, Rocci Williams, Adam Young, Bobby Schofield and Stephanie Arcila

Genres:

Crime, Horror, Thriller

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

In Don't Breathe 2, the Blind Man has been hiding out for years in an isolated cabin and has taken in and raised a young girl orphaned from a house fire. Their quiet existence is shattered when a group of kidnappers show up and take the girl, forcing the Blind Man to leave his safe haven to save her.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Don't Breathe 2 is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Don't Breathe 2.

Don't Breathe 2 Cast

Stephen Lang

Stephen Lang headshot

Date of Birth:

11 July 1952

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10½" (1.79 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Avatar 2Avatar 3Don't Breathe 2

Christian Zagia

Christian Zagia headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Don't Breathe 2

Rocci Williams

Rocci Williams headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Don't Breathe 2Wrath Of Man

Adam Young

Adam Young headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Don't Breathe 2

Bobby Schofield

Bobby Schofield headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Don't Breathe 2

Stephanie Arcila

Stephanie Arcila headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Don't Breathe 2

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:55 26th July 2021