* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Jack and the Beanstalk

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 12th December 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2021
?
new Jack and the Beanstalk poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 5 cinemas on Saturday 12th December 2020 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Sunday 13th December 2020.

Directed by:

Peter Duncan and Ian Talbot

Written by:

Peter Duncan

Produced by:

Denise Silvey

Starring:

Nicola Blackman, Matthew Dawkins, Katie Duncan, Peter Duncan, Sam Ebenezer and Daisy English

Genre:

Family

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 21 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Jack and the Beanstalk' is a planet-saving pantomime packed with topical references, songs, laughter and great special effects for all the family. Giant Blunbebore is in a terrible rage. He shouts from above threatening to eat any villager who won't pay their rent. Poor Dame Trott has to sell her precious cow 'Buttercup' and sends her son Jack to the cow market. All he comes back with is a worthless bag of beans. Jill, the grumpy Squire's daughter is kidnapped by the Giants personal chef, Fleshcreepy and taken to the castle in the clouds, which is actually in the neighbours garden. Will Jack be the hero, climb the beanstalk, rescue his girlfriend and save the world from the human chomping ogre. Only the magical Garden Fairy knows the answer to that.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Jack and the Beanstalk is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Jack and the Beanstalk.

Jack and the Beanstalk Cast

Nicola Blackman

Nicola Blackman headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Jack and the Beanstalk

Matthew Dawkins

Matthew Dawkins headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Jack and the Beanstalk

Katie Duncan

Katie Duncan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Jack and the Beanstalk

Peter Duncan

Peter Duncan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Jack and the Beanstalk

Sam Ebenezer

Sam Ebenezer headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Jack and the Beanstalk

Daisy English

Daisy English headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Jack and the Beanstalk

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 15:51 6th December 2020