Vanguard

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 8th January 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-July 2021
?
new Vanguard poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Vanguard is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Stanley Tong

Written by:

Stanley Tong and Tiffany Alycia Tong

Produced by:

Barbie Tung, Stanley Tong, Eddie Wong, Baolin Zhou and Katy Chen

Starring:

Eyad Hourani, Miya Muqi, Lun Ai, Yang Yang, Stanley Tong and Jackie Chan

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

Unknown
Reviews

Vanguard Cast

Eyad Hourani

Eyad Hourani headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Vanguard

Miya Muqi

Miya Muqi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Vanguard

Lun Ai

Lun Ai headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Vanguard

Yang Yang

Yang Yang headshot

Date of Birth:

9 September 1991

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10¾" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Vanguard

Stanley Tong

Stanley Tong headshot

Date of Birth:

1960

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Vanguard

Jackie Chan

Jackie Chan headshot

Date of Birth:

7 April 1954

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Vanguard

