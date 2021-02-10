* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Nowhere Special

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 5th March 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-September 2021
?
Nowhere Special poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Nowhere Special is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Uberto Pasolini

Written by:

Uberto Pasolini

Produced by:

Cristian Nicolescu, Chris Martin, Roberto Sessa, Ceri Hughes and Uberto Pasolini

Starring:

Valene Kane, James Norton, Keith McErlean, Valerie O'Connor, Daniel Lamont and Sean Sloan

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

Unknown
Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Nowhere Special is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Nowhere Special.

Nowhere Special Cast

Valene Kane

Valene Kane headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Nowhere Special

James Norton

James Norton headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Nowhere Special

Keith McErlean

Keith McErlean headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Nowhere Special

Valerie O'Connor

Valerie O'Connor headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Nowhere Special

Daniel Lamont

Daniel Lamont headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Nowhere Special

Sean Sloan

Sean Sloan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Nowhere Special

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 14:33 10th February 2021