Under the Boardwalk

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 27th July 2022

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2022-January 2023
Under the Boardwalk poster
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

David Soren

Written by:

Lorene Scafaria

Produced by:

David Dobkin, Dagan Potter, Lorene Scafaria and Megan Dobkin

Starring:

Steve Schirripa and Sharon Angela

Genres:

Animation, Comedy, Musical

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

Sea crab tourists clash with land crab townies on the Jersey shore.

Reviews

Under the Boardwalk Cast

Steve Schirripa

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Under the Boardwalk

Sharon Angela

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Under the Boardwalk

