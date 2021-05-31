* × Change Settings

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Monday 31st May 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-November 2021
?
new Not Today poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

In 1 cinema on Saturday 5th June 2021 view the list. According to our cinema listings this may be the last showing.

Directed by:

Aditya Kripalani

Starring:

Harsh Chhaya, Vibhawari Deshpande, Madhuri Gawali, Rucha Inamdar, Nadi Palshikar, Jaimini Pathak and Kiran D Patil

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Hindi

Runtime:

1 hour 32 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Aliah Rupawala, is a 24 year old Bohri Muslim girl from a very traditional family. She secretly becomes a Suicide Prevention Counsellor and on her first day she encounters a 52 year old man about to jump from the terrace of a high-rise. As she begins to try to bring him down, she is forced to confront why she became a Suicide Prevention Counsellor in the first place, and also share a lot of herself to get him to share and open up. Going all in, to save him, she begins to deal with and release the loneliness and grief in herself to be able to do the same in the caller. And in doing so, ends up healing not just her own heart, but also the heart of the man who has called, a man who has himself been a Suicide Prevention Counsellor for 15 years.

Reviews

Not Today Cast

