Désobéissant.e.s!

Movie Synopsis:

After a summer of 2018 marked by heatwaves, fires and the sensational resignation of Nicolas Hulot, a group of young people, distraught by the inaction of governments in the face of the climate crisis, decided to join forces. A HQ, La Base, is rented in the heart of Paris. In germ since the COP21, an informal international climate links different European protest movements: Extinction Rebellion, Ende Gelände, Alternatiba, ANV-COP21. After a first victory - the petition called "The Affair of the Century" and its 2 million signatures in fifteen days - the activists of La Base organize 134 stalls of portraits of Emmanuel Macron in town halls. This is their first major act of civil disobedience.