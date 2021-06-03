* × Change Settings

Désobéissant.e.s!

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 3rd June 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-November 2021
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Today in 1 cinema

Directed by:

Alizée Chiappini and Adèle Flaux

Written by:

Adèle Flaux

Starring:

Camélia Jordana

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 22 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

After a summer of 2018 marked by heatwaves, fires and the sensational resignation of Nicolas Hulot, a group of young people, distraught by the inaction of governments in the face of the climate crisis, decided to join forces. A HQ, La Base, is rented in the heart of Paris. In germ since the COP21, an informal international climate links different European protest movements: Extinction Rebellion, Ende Gelände, Alternatiba, ANV-COP21. After a first victory - the petition called "The Affair of the Century" and its 2 million signatures in fifteen days - the activists of La Base organize 134 stalls of portraits of Emmanuel Macron in town halls. This is their first major act of civil disobedience.

Reviews

Désobéissant.e.s! Cast

Camélia Jordana

