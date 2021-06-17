* × Change Settings

Dogtanian and the Three Muskehounds D'Artacán y los tres Mosqueperros

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 19th June 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-December 2021
?
new Dogtanian and the Three Muskehounds poster
Contains very mild violence, threat, rude humour. Suitable for all ages.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 266 cinemas on Saturday 19th June 2021 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Sunday 20th June 2021.

Official Site:

dogtanianthemovie.com

Directed by:

Toni Garcia, Toni García and Stephen Hughes

Written by:

Alexandre Dumas and Doug Langdale

Starring:

Karina Matas Piper, Scott Cleverdon, Julio Perillán, Stephen Hughes, Elisabeth Gray and Tomás Ayuso

Genre:

Animation

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 24 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Dogtanian is an impulsive and idealistic young fellow who lives with his parents in a village in Gascony. His only objective in life is to follow in his father's footsteps and become one of the King's Muskehounds. With his horse Sandy, Dogtanian leaves for Paris in search of adventure. He is joined there by Pip, a scrappy and garrulous mouse who becomes his squire. Together with his comrades-in-arms, the Muskehounds Porthos, Aramis, and Athos, he discovers the value of friendship and justice in an endless battle with the perverse Richelieu and his henchmen, fighting against the Cardinal's power and the threat of war between France and England. Will Dogtanian manage to become a Muskehound and at the same time win the heart of his beloved Juliette? An updated version of the classic 80s television cartoon inspired by the most famous novel by Alexandre Dumas.

Reviews

Dogtanian and the Three Muskehounds Cast

Last update was at 07:42 17th June 2021