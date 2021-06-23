Two arid hamlets separated by a distance of 13 kilometers from the down South of Tamil Nadu unfurl a drama witnessed by the sun. An alcoholic wife beater embarks on a journey, dragging his young son along to fetch back his wife whom he had chased away. The land and human emotions lay brazenly palpable in the scorching heat. This journey is fraught with the sweat and smudge of the common folk, crawling critters and the deserted terrain.
Pebbles
