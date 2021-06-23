* × Change Settings

Pebbles Koozhangal

7.3 / 51 votes

Bagri Foundation London Indian Film Festival Release Date

Wednesday 23rd June 2021
new Pebbles poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status: released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

P.S. Vinothraj

Written by:

P.S. Vinothraj

Produced by:

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan

Starring:

Chellapandi and Karuththadaiyaan

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Tamil

Runtime:

1 hour 15 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Two arid hamlets separated by a distance of 13 kilometers from the down South of Tamil Nadu unfurl a drama witnessed by the sun. An alcoholic wife beater embarks on a journey, dragging his young son along to fetch back his wife whom he had chased away. The land and human emotions lay brazenly palpable in the scorching heat. This journey is fraught with the sweat and smudge of the common folk, crawling critters and the deserted terrain.

Last update was at 07:36 23rd June 2021