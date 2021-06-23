* × Change Settings

Mayor

7.7 / 279 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 23rd June 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October-December 2021
?
new Mayor poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Saturday 26th June 2021.

Directed by:

David Osit

Produced by:

David Osit

Starring:

Musa Hadid

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 29 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Mayor is a real-life political saga following Musa Hadid, the Christian mayor of Ramallah, during his second term in office. His immediate goals: repave the sidewalks, attract more tourism, and plan the city's Christmas celebrations. His ultimate mission: to end the occupation of Palestine. Rich with detailed observation and a surprising amount of humor, MAYOR offers a portrait of dignity amidst the madness and absurdity of endless occupation while posing a question: how do you run a city when you don't have a country.

Reviews

Mayor Cast

Musa Hadid

Musa Hadid headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mayor

Recommendations

Last update was at 07:36 23rd June 2021