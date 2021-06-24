* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Mutiny: Asians Storm British Music

Bagri Foundation London Indian Film Festival Release Date

Friday 25th June 2021
new Mutiny: Asians Storm British Music poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Vivek Bald

Produced by:

Vivek Bald and Claire Shanley

Starring:

Paul Arora, Asian Dub Foundation, State of Bengal, Anjali Bhatia, Choque Hosein and Joi

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 17 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Shot on video and film over seven years, American filmmaker Vivek Bald's absorbing examination of the Asian Underground movement in English rock in the 90s combines interview and performance footage of all the key players-Talvin Singh, Fun-Da-Mental, Cornershop, Joi, and Asian Dub Foundation. Nearly every musician interviewed talks about experiencing anti-Asian racism while growing up. Bald shows how defensive identification with England's black population led them to embrace reggae and hip-hop in addition to Indian sounds like Bollywood sound track music, bhangra, and Indian classical music. A passing moment of attention from the mainstream media and major record labels has embittered some of the performers but left others more focused and still hopeful.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Mutiny: Asians Storm British Music.

Mutiny: Asians Storm British Music Cast

Paul Arora

Paul Arora headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mutiny: Asians Storm British Music

Asian Dub Foundation

Asian Dub Foundation headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mutiny: Asians Storm British Music

State of Bengal

State of Bengal headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mutiny: Asians Storm British Music

Anjali Bhatia

Anjali Bhatia headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mutiny: Asians Storm British Music

Choque Hosein

Choque Hosein headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mutiny: Asians Storm British Music

Joi

Joi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mutiny: Asians Storm British Music

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:55 24th June 2021