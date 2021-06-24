* × Change Settings

Bye Bye Morons

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 16th July 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October 2021-January 2022
?
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Albert Dupontel

Written by:

Albert Dupontel, Xavier Nemo and Marcia Romano

Produced by:

Catherine Bozorgan

Starring:

Virginie Efira, Albert Dupontel, Nicolas Marié, Jackie Berroyer, Philippe Uchan and Bastien Ughetto

Genres:

Comedy, Drama

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 27 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

When 43-year-old hairdresser Suze Trappet finds out that she's seriously ill, she decides to go looking for a child she was forced to abandon when she was only 15. On her madcap bureaucratic quest she crosses paths with JB, a 50-year-old man in the middle of a burnout, and Mr. Blin, a blind archivist prone to overenthusiasm. The unlikely trio set off on a hilarious and poignant helterskelter journey across the city in search of Suze's long-lost child.

Bye Bye Morons Cast

Virginie Efira

Virginie Efira headshot

Date of Birth:

5 May 1977

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bye Bye Morons

Albert Dupontel

Albert Dupontel headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9¾" (1.77 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bye Bye Morons

Nicolas Marié

Nicolas Marié headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bye Bye Morons

Jackie Berroyer

Jackie Berroyer headshot

Date of Birth:

24 May 1946

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bye Bye Morons

Philippe Uchan

Philippe Uchan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bye Bye Morons

Bastien Ughetto

Bastien Ughetto headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bye Bye Morons

