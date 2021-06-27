* × Change Settings

Here We Are

Seret Release Date

Sunday 27th June 2021
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Nir Bergman

Written by:

Dana Idisis

Produced by:

Jonathan Doweck, Eitan Mansuri and Marica Stocchi

Starring:

Shai Avivi, Noam Imber, Smadi Wolfman, Efrat Ben-Zur, Amir Feldman and Sharon Zelikovsky

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Hebrew

Runtime:

1 hour 34 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Aharon has devoted his life to raising his son Uri. They live together in a gentle routine, away from the real world. But Uri is autistic, and now as a young adult it might be time for him to live in a specialized home. While on their way to the institution, Aharon decides to run away with his son and hits the road, knowing that Uri is not ready for this separation. Or is it, in fact, his father who is not ready.

