* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

WITCH: We Intend To Cause Havoc

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 2nd July 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October-December 2021
?
new WITCH: We Intend To Cause Havoc poster
Contains rude gestures. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 2 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 8th July 2021.

Directed by:

Gio Arlotta

Written by:

Gio Arlotta and Tim Spreng

Starring:

Emmanuel Chanda, Jacco Gardner and Nic Mauskoviç

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 28 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

WITCH: We Intend To Cause Havoc is a documentary about the Zambian band WITCH.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail alert when WITCH: We Intend To Cause Havoc is showing in a UK cinema near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on WITCH: We Intend To Cause Havoc.

WITCH: We Intend To Cause Havoc Cast

Emmanuel Chanda

Emmanuel Chanda headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

WITCH: We Intend To Cause Havoc

Jacco Gardner

Jacco Gardner headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

WITCH: We Intend To Cause Havoc

Nic Mauskoviç

Nic Mauskoviç headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

WITCH: We Intend To Cause Havoc

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 15:03 2nd July 2021