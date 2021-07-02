* × Change Settings

Night Ride La nuit venue

6.1 / 190 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 2nd July 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October-December 2021
?
new Night Ride poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

In 1 cinema on Tuesday 13th July 2021 view the list. According to our cinema listings this may be the last showing.

Directed by:

Frédéric Farrucci

Written by:

Frédéric Farrucci, Nicolas Journet, Benjamin Charbit and Laurette Polmanss

Produced by:

Céline Chapdaniel and Diane Jassem

Starring:

Guang Huo, Camélia Jordana, Xun Liang, Maurice Cheng, Xinglong Zhao and Qiqian Xie

Genre:

Drama

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 35 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Jin is a young illegal Chinese immigrant in Paris. He works in a fraudulent taxi scheme for the Triads. The only memory of his past as a DJ in Beijing is the inspiring sophisticated electro music he plays in his car when he drives. One night, Naomi, a troubling and stunning escort and stripper, gets in his car. Intrigued by the young driver, falling for his music, she decides to make him her exclusive driver. But as they grow closer, Jin will have to betray dangerous people.

Reviews

Night Ride Cast

Guang Huo

Guang Huo headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Night Ride

Camélia Jordana

Camélia Jordana headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Night Ride

Xun Liang

Xun Liang headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Night Ride

Maurice Cheng

Maurice Cheng headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Night Ride

Xinglong Zhao

Xinglong Zhao headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Night Ride

Qiqian Xie

Qiqian Xie headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Night Ride

Recommendations

