We are From There

Unrated

SAFAR Film Festival Release Date

Tuesday 6th July 2021
Current Status:released

None. Last shown at SAFAR Film Festival on 6th July 2021.
Directed by:

Wissam Tanios

Produced by:

Gabrielle Dumon and Christian Eid

Starring:

Milad Khawam and Jamil Khawam

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Arabic

Runtime:

1 hour 22 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Two Syrian brothers in their mid 20s take a leap of faith and decide to start their lives from scratch in new cities. They leave everything behind except their passion for life, determination, sense of humor and hope for a better future. Their closest cousin, Wissam, decides to film their odysseys for over five years, questioning the true meaning of home, bringing back some childhood memories, while exploring the human ability to cope with change as radical as it may be.

Last update was at 09:02 7th July 2021