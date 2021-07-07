* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Their Algeria

Unrated

SAFAR Film Festival Release Date

Wednesday 7th July 2021
new Their Algeria poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Lina Soualem

Written by:

Lina Soualem

Produced by:

Marie Balducchi, Benjamin Delboy and Jeremy Delpon

Starring:

Mabrouk Soualem, Lina Soualem, Zinedine Soualem and Aïcha Soualem

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 22 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

After 62 years of living together, Lina's grandparents, Aïcha and Mabrouk, have decided to separate. Together, they came from Algeria to Thiers, a small medieval town in the middle of France, over 60 years ago. Side by side, they have experienced this chaotic immigrant life. For Lina, their separation is an opportunity to question their long journey of exile and their silence.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Their Algeria.

Their Algeria Cast

Mabrouk Soualem

Mabrouk Soualem headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Their Algeria

Lina Soualem

Lina Soualem headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Their Algeria

Zinedine Soualem

Zinedine Soualem headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Their Algeria

Aïcha Soualem

Aïcha Soualem headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Their Algeria

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 09:02 7th July 2021