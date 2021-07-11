* × Change Settings

Get the Hell Out

Chinese Visual Festival Release Date

Thursday 22nd July 2021
Directed by:

I.-Fan Wang

Written by:

Shih-Keng Chien, I.-Fan Wang and Wan-Ju Yang

Starring:

Herman Du Plessis, Bruce Hung, Francesca Kao, Megan Lai, He-Hsuan Lin, Tsung-Hua Tou and Chung-Huang Wang

Genres:

Comedy, Horror

Language:

Mandarin

Runtime:

1 hour 35 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Wang You-wei works as a substitute civilian serviceman at the Legislative Yuan. By social standards, he is a total loser. One day, he gets involved in an incident, which costs Legislator Hsiung Ying-ying her job. Hsiung then asks Wang to replace her in the next legislative session, and she will be his assistant. Therefore, a loser becomes a new member of the Legislative Yuan.

Reviews

Get the Hell Out Cast

