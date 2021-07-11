* × Change Settings

When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit Als Hitler das rosa Kaninchen stahl

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 11th July 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October 2021-January 2022
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Caroline Link

Written by:

Anna Brüggemann, Judith Kerr and Caroline Link

Produced by:

Steffi Ackermann, Ditti Bürgin-Brook, Jochen Laube, Fabian Maubach and Christof Neracher

Starring:

Riva Krymalowski, Marinus Hohmann, Carla Juri, Oliver Masucci, Justus von Dohnányi and Ursula Werner

Genres:

Drama, Family, History

Language:

German

Runtime:

1 hour 59 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In 1933 in Berlin. Anna is only nine years old when her life changes from the ground up. To escape the Nazis, her father Arthur Kemper, a well-known Jewish journalist, has to flee to Zurich. His family, Anna, her twelve-year-old brother Max and her mother Dorothea, follow him shortly thereafter. Anna has to leave everything behind, including her beloved pink rabbit, and to face a new life full of challenges and privations abroad.

Reviews

When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit Cast

