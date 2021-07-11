* × Change Settings

Alien on Stage

Unrated

Dundead Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 11th July 2021
new Alien on Stage poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Lucy Harvey and Danielle Kummer

Produced by:

Lucy Harvey and Danielle Kummer

Starring:

Jason Hill, Lydia Hayward, Jacqui Roe, Susan Baird, Carolyn White and John Elliot

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 26 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Alien On Stage is a documentary about a unique crew of bus drivers from Dorset, whose amateur dramatics group decide to ditch doing another pantomime and try something different. Having never done anything like it before, they spent a year creating a serious adaptation of the sci-fi, horror film, Alien ; finding ingenious solutions to pay homemade, homage to the original film. The show is a crushing flop but fate gives them a second chance to find their audience. Whilst still adjusting to the idea that their serious show is actually a comedy, the group find out they're suddenly being whisked from their village hall to a London West End theatre to perform this accidental masterpiece for one night only. With wobbly sets, awkward acting and special effects requiring 'more luck than judgment', will their West End debut be alright on the night? This bus driving crew are our space heroes. Their bus station is our space station. Dorset is outer-space and where is the Alien? It's behind you.

Reviews

Alien on Stage Cast

