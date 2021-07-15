The wild 'auto-gestioned- prison of Abidjan becomes the theatre of a fight for power, as the old 'chief' of the prison must submit his power, due to illness. This last night of the blood full moon a newcomer assumes the role of the storyteller, not knowing that this will end to his own death. To stay alive, he begins to tell the story of a fellow criminal in the slum of Abidjan, and how he was driven to his death.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Night of the Kings
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Night of the Kings
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Night of the Kings
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Night of the Kings
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Night of the Kings
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Night of the Kings