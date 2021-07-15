* × Change Settings

Night of the Kings

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 18th July 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October 2021-January 2022
?
new Night of the Kings poster
Contains scene of sexual threat, bloody images. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Sunday 18th July 2021 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 12th August 2021.

Directed by:

Philippe Lacôte

Written by:

Philippe Lacôte

Produced by:

Delphine Jaquet, Ernest Konan and Yanick Létourneau

Starring:

Bakary Koné, Steve Tientcheu, Jean Cyrille Digbeu, Rasmané Ouédraogo, Issaka Sawadogo and Abdoul Karim Konaté

Genres:

Drama, Fantasy

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 33 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The wild 'auto-gestioned- prison of Abidjan becomes the theatre of a fight for power, as the old 'chief' of the prison must submit his power, due to illness. This last night of the blood full moon a newcomer assumes the role of the storyteller, not knowing that this will end to his own death. To stay alive, he begins to tell the story of a fellow criminal in the slum of Abidjan, and how he was driven to his death.

Reviews

Night of the Kings Cast

Bakary Koné

Bakary Koné headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Night of the Kings

Steve Tientcheu

Steve Tientcheu headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Night of the Kings

Jean Cyrille Digbeu

Jean Cyrille Digbeu headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Night of the Kings

Rasmané Ouédraogo

Rasmané Ouédraogo headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Night of the Kings

Issaka Sawadogo

Issaka Sawadogo headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Night of the Kings

Abdoul Karim Konaté

Abdoul Karim Konaté headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Night of the Kings

Last update was at 06:40 15th July 2021