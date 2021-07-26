* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

The Great NHS Heist

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 27th July 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2021-January 2022
?
new The Great NHS Heist poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Tuesday 27th July 2021 view the list.

Directed by:

Drew McFadyen

Written by:

Bob Gill and Drew McFadyen

Produced by:

Bob Gill

Starring:

Phil Booth, Stan Brock, Silkie Carlo, Tamasin Cave, Frank Dobson and Danny Dorling

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 6 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The British National Health Service is the nation's proudest achievements, lifting burden from the sick, copied across the world, But it has been under sustained attack over decades by successive governments. Realising that privatisation would be unpopular. The Thatcher Government instead started a program of out sourcing that was continued and expanded under the Blair New Labour Government and up to the present. It required careful planning and a series of legal and structural changes spanning thirty years to bring it to the brink of American corporate capture; or as one former policy adviser put it, reduced to 'a funding stream and a logo' A docile and complicit media have failed to hold power to account and inform the public about what is really happening to their NHS. Austerity and chaos over Brexit has provided perfect cover for the engineered failure of services, necessary to persuade the public to fall out of love with the NHS. NHS land, patient data and tax-funded budgets are all up for grabs. How did we get here? This film reveals "The Great NHS Heist." "Even if you only care about efficiency the National Health Service should be preserved like a jewel"

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when The Great NHS Heist is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on The Great NHS Heist.

The Great NHS Heist Cast

Phil Booth

Phil Booth headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Great NHS Heist

Stan Brock

Stan Brock headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Great NHS Heist

Silkie Carlo

Silkie Carlo headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Great NHS Heist

Tamasin Cave

Tamasin Cave headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Great NHS Heist

Frank Dobson

Frank Dobson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Great NHS Heist

Danny Dorling

Danny Dorling headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Great NHS Heist

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:55 26th July 2021