* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

In the Same Breath

Sundance Film Festival London Release Date

Friday 30th July 2021
new In the Same Breath poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At Sundance Film Festival London. Show listing.

Directed by:

Nanfu Wang

Produced by:

Christopher Clements, Julie Goldman, Carolyn Hepburn, Sara Rodriguez, Nanfu Wang and Jialing Zhang

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

1 hour 35 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

How did the Chinese government turn pandemic cover ups in Wuhan into a triumph for the Communist party.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on In the Same Breath.

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:55 26th July 2021