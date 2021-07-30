* × Change Settings

Off the Rails

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 5th August 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2021-February 2022
?
new Off the Rails poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

In 3 cinemas on Thursday 5th August 2021 view the list.

Directed by:

Jules Williamson

Written by:

Jordan Waller

Produced by:

Bill Kenwright and Arabella Page Croft

Starring:

Kelly Preston, Ben Miller, Judi Dench, Franco Nero, Sally Phillips, Jenny Seagrove, Andrea Corr and Peter Bowles

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 34 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Now in their 50's, four friends recreate an inter-rail journey across Europe, but this time 18-year-old Maddie is taking her mother's place, fulfilling her dying wish. With lost passports, train strikes and romantic entanglements thrown in their way, they must put old feuds aside to complete the journey within five days and remind themselves that they are still at their peak

Reviews

Off the Rails Cast

Kelly Preston

Kelly Preston headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Off the Rails

Ben Miller

Ben Miller headshot

Date of Birth:

24 February 1966

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Off the Rails

Judi Dench

Judi Dench headshot

Date of Birth:

9 December 1934

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 1" (1.55 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Six Minutes to MidnightBelfastOff the Rails

Franco Nero

Franco Nero headshot

Date of Birth:

23 November 1941

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Off the Rails

Sally Phillips

Sally Phillips headshot

Date of Birth:

10 May 1970

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Off the Rails

Jenny Seagrove

Jenny Seagrove headshot

Date of Birth:

4 July 1957

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Off the Rails

Andrea Corr

Andrea Corr headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Off the Rails

Peter Bowles

Peter Bowles headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2½" (1.9 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Off the Rails

