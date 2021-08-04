* × Change Settings

Boys From County Hell

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 6th August 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2021-February 2022
?
new Boys From County Hell poster
Contains very strong language, strong violence, gory images, horror. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Chris Baugh

Written by:

Chris Baugh and Brendan Mullin

Produced by:

Yvonne Donohoe, Katy Jackson and Brendan Mullin

Starring:

Jack Rowan, Nigel O'Neill, Louisa Harland, Michael Hough, John Lynch and Fra Fee

Genres:

Comedy, Horror

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 28 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Welcome to Six Mile Hill, a sleepy Irish backwater whose only claim to fame is the somewhat dubious local legend that Bram Stoker once spent a night in the local pub. It's home to Eugene Moffat, a young man who fills most of his days drinking pints with his friends and pranking tourists who come to visit the gravesite of Abhartach, a legendary Irish vampire some believe to have inspired 'Dracula.' When a personal tragedy forces Eugene to go and work for his gruff, no-nonsense father he finds himself on the site of a controversial new road development that threatens to destroy the town's livelihood. But strange events unfold when Eugene and the crew tear down a famous cairn believed to be the final resting place of Abhartach and they soon come under attack from a sinister force that has infected one of their workmates. As the night closes in The Boys must fight for survival while discovering the true horror of a myth that hits much closer to home than any of them realise...

Reviews

