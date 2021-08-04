* × Change Settings

The Fever A Febre

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 6th August 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2021-February 2022
?
The Fever poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

In 3 cinemas on Friday 6th August 2021. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 2nd September 2021.

In 3 cinemas on Friday 6th August 2021 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 2nd September 2021.

Directed by:

Maya Da-Rin

Written by:

Pedro Cesarino, Maya Da-Rin and Miguel Seabra Lopes

Produced by:

Maren Ade, Maya Da-Rin, Jonas Dornbach, Janine Jackowski, Juliette Lepoutre, Leonardo Mecchi and Pierre Menahem

Starring:

Regis Myrupu, Rosa Peixoto, Johnatan Sodré, Edmildo Vaz Pimentel, Anunciata Teles Soares and Kaisaro Jussara Brito

Genres:

Drama, Mystery, Thriller

Language:

Portuguese

Runtime:

1 hour 38 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The Fever tells the story of Justino, a 45-year-old member of the indigenous Desana people, who works as a security guard at the Manaus cargo port. Since the death of his wife, his main company is his youngest daughter who he lives with on the outskirts of town. A nurse at a local health clinic, Vanessa is accepted to study medicine in Brasília, and plans to leave shortly. As the days go by, Justino is overcome by a strong fever. During the day, he fights to stay awake at work. During the night, a mysterious creature follows his footsteps. Meanwhile, a visit from his brother makes him remember the life he left deep in the jungle twenty years prior. Between the oppression of the city and the distance of his native village, Justino is no longer able to endure an existence without a sense of belonging.

