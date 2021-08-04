* × Change Settings

The Heist of the Century El Robo Del Siglo

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 6th August 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2021-February 2022
?
new The Heist of the Century poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Friday 6th August 2021 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Saturday 21st August 2021.

Directed by:

Ariel Winograd

Written by:

Alex Zito and Fernando Araujo

Produced by:

Fernando Carranza, Javier del Pino, Ricardo Freixa, Juan Pablo García, Axel Kuschevatzky, Marcelo Ortega, Fernando Szew, Alex Zito and Pola Zito

Starring:

Guillermo Francella, Diego Peretti, Luis Luque, Pablo Rago, Rafael Ferro and Mariano Argento

Genres:

Action, Biography, Comedy

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 54 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

On the sunny and seemingly ordinary Friday of January 13, 2006, the bohemian martial-arts instructor, Fernando Araujo, and his hand-picked four-member crew stormed into the branch of Banco Río in the affluent neighbourhood of Acassuso, Buenos Aires. As the thieves work fast, emptying dozens of safety deposit boxes crammed with millions of dollars, precious jewellery, and heavy gold bullion bars, the chief negotiator, Miguel Sileo, and his armed-to-the-teeth men encircle the silent two-storey building, in the aftermath of the bloody Villa Ramallo robbery. Now, five determined bank thieves along with twenty-three helpless hostages find themselves trapped in the building. Will the audacious robbers get away with the heist of the century?

Reviews

The Heist of the Century Cast

Guillermo Francella

Guillermo Francella headshot

Date of Birth:

14 February 1955

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7¾" (1.72 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Heist of the Century

Diego Peretti

Diego Peretti headshot

Date of Birth:

25 February 1963

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Heist of the Century

Luis Luque

Luis Luque headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Heist of the Century

Pablo Rago

Pablo Rago headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Heist of the Century

Rafael Ferro

Rafael Ferro headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Heist of the Century

Mariano Argento

Mariano Argento headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Heist of the Century

Last update was at 07:50 4th August 2021