Los Fuertes

¡Viva! Spanish & Latin American Festival Release Date

Sunday 8th August 2021
Directed by:

Omar Zúñiga Hidalgo

Written by:

Omar Zúñiga Hidalgo

Produced by:

José Luis Rivas and Omar Zúñiga Hidalgo

Starring:

Samuel González, Antonio Altamirano, Marcela Salinas, Rafael Contreras, Nicolás Corales and Luis Montoya

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 38 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Lucas travels to visit his sister who lives in Niebla, a remote town in southern Chile. Beside the ocean shrouded in the wintry mist, he meets Antonio who works as a boatswain in a local fishing boat. An intense romance blossoms between the two of them, and with it their strength, their independence and their adulthood become immovable with the ebb and flow of the tide.

