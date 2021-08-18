* × Change Settings

Bellbottom

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 19th August 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2021-February 2022
?
new Bellbottom poster
Contains moderate threat, violence. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

Today in 27 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 26th August 2021.

Directed by:

Ranjit Tewari

Written by:

Aseem Arrora, Vashu Bhagnani, Parveez Sheikh and Ranjit Tewari

Produced by:

Monisha Advani, Nikkhil Advani, Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, Madhu Bhojwani and Deepshika Deshmukh

Starring:

Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi, Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, Denzil Smith and Kavi Raz

Genres:

Action, Thriller

Language:

Hindi

Runtime:

2 hours 3 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Amongst multiple heinous airplane hijacks, India was made to face another such challenge in 1984. BellBottom, a RAW agent sees through the plan and thus, begins India's first covert operation. A story based on true events, led by BellBottom, that went on to create one of the most defining moments of the country.

Reviews

Bellbottom Cast

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar headshot

Date of Birth:

9 September 1967

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi headshot

Date of Birth:

28 July 1986

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Lara Dutta

Lara Dutta headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7½" (1.71 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Denzil Smith

Denzil Smith headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kavi Raz

Kavi Raz headshot

Date of Birth:

1 January 1953

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Last update was at 08:36 18th August 2021