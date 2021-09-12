Benji is a nerdy boy from the Somerleyton Estate in Brixton. He spends his days keeping his stoner best friend Arch out of trouble. Leah is a wealthy young YouTuber, obsessed with street culture. They fall in love, but when they tempt each other into increasingly reckless behaviour for the sake of their documentary, they blur the lines between image and reality, between collaboration and exploitation, and their lives spiral out of control.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
A Brixton Tale
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
A Brixton Tale
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
A Brixton Tale
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
A Brixton Tale
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
A Brixton Tale
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
A Brixton Tale