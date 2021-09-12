* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

A Brixton Tale

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 12th September 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2021-March 2022
?
new A Brixton Tale poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

In 5 cinemas on Friday 17th September 2021 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 23rd September 2021.

Directed by:

Darragh Carey and Bertrand Desrochers

Written by:

Rupert Baynham, Darragh Carey and Chi Mai

Produced by:

Rupert Baynham, Darragh Carey, Greer Ellison, Sam Marriott and Beau Rambaut

Starring:

Barney Harris, Lily Newmark, Michael Maloney, Jaime Winstone, Lee Nicholas Harris and Karen Ascoe

Genres:

Drama, Romance, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 16 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Benji is a nerdy boy from the Somerleyton Estate in Brixton. He spends his days keeping his stoner best friend Arch out of trouble. Leah is a wealthy young YouTuber, obsessed with street culture. They fall in love, but when they tempt each other into increasingly reckless behaviour for the sake of their documentary, they blur the lines between image and reality, between collaboration and exploitation, and their lives spiral out of control.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail alert when A Brixton Tale is showing in a UK cinema near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on A Brixton Tale.

A Brixton Tale Cast

Barney Harris

Barney Harris headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Brixton Tale

Lily Newmark

Lily Newmark headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Brixton Tale

Michael Maloney

Michael Maloney headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Brixton Tale

Jaime Winstone

Jaime Winstone headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Brixton Tale

Lee Nicholas Harris

Lee Nicholas Harris headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Brixton Tale

Karen Ascoe

Karen Ascoe headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Brixton Tale

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:11 14th September 2021