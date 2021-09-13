* × Change Settings

Janine Jansen: Falling for Stradivari

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Monday 13th September 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2021-March 2022
new Janine Jansen: Falling for Stradivari poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

In 1 cinema on Wednesday 15th September 2021 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 16th September 2021.

Directed by:

Gerald Fox

Produced by:

Justine Waddell

Starring:

Janine Jansen

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 21 minutes (approx.)
Reviews

Janine Jansen: Falling for Stradivari Cast

Janine Jansen

Janine Jansen headshot

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Janine Jansen: Falling for Stradivari

Last update was at 08:11 14th September 2021