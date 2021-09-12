A downtrodden man experiences an ethical crisis and travels back to his hometown in rural Italy to recalibrate his moral compass. There he finds new purpose in reviving his grandfather's old vineyard, offering the small town of Acerenza a sustainable future, and reconnecting with his estranged family in the process.
12 September 1951
Unknown
5' 9¼" (1.76 m)
Just Getting StartedFrom the Vine
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
From the Vine
Unknown
Unknown
5' 6½" (1.69 m)
From the Vine
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
From the Vine
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
From the Vine
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
From the Vine