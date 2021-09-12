* × Change Settings

From the Vine

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 12th September 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2021-March 2022
?
new From the Vine poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Friday 8th October 2021.

Directed by:

Sean Cisterna

Written by:

Kenneth Canio Cancellara and Willem Wennekers

Produced by:

Kyle Bornais, Paula Brancati, Sean Cisterna and Francesco Papa

Starring:

Joe Pantoliano, Paula Brancati, Marco Leonardi, Wendy Crewson, Tony Nardi and Tony Nappo

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 37 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A downtrodden man experiences an ethical crisis and travels back to his hometown in rural Italy to recalibrate his moral compass. There he finds new purpose in reviving his grandfather's old vineyard, offering the small town of Acerenza a sustainable future, and reconnecting with his estranged family in the process.

Reviews

From the Vine Cast

Joe Pantoliano

Joe Pantoliano headshot

Date of Birth:

12 September 1951

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9¼" (1.76 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Just Getting StartedFrom the Vine

Paula Brancati

Paula Brancati headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

From the Vine

Marco Leonardi

Marco Leonardi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6½" (1.69 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

From the Vine

Wendy Crewson

Wendy Crewson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

From the Vine

Tony Nardi

Tony Nardi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

From the Vine

Tony Nappo

Tony Nappo headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

From the Vine

