Two women are flat-mates and friends in Tokyo. One is an event manager and the other works in the world of fashion marketing. The result shows that one is pregnant one day. The woman decides to give birth out of wedlock. It is a major decision, which is the harbinger of not just a change in their lives, but also their relationship. -aghaemi.
29 December 1964
