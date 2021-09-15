* × Change Settings

Daughters

Unrated

Queer East 2021 Release Date

Wednesday 15th September 2021
new Daughters poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

None. Last shown at Queer East 2021 on 15th September 2021.
None. Last shown at Queer East 2021 on 15th September 2021.

Directed by:

Hajime Tsuda

Starring:

Ayaka Miyoshi, Junko Abe, Nene Ohtsuka, Tomoka Kurotani and Shingo Tsurumi

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Japanese

Runtime:

1 hour 45 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Two women are flat-mates and friends in Tokyo. One is an event manager and the other works in the world of fashion marketing. The result shows that one is pregnant one day. The woman decides to give birth out of wedlock. It is a major decision, which is the harbinger of not just a change in their lives, but also their relationship. -aghaemi.

Reviews

Daughters Cast

Ayaka Miyoshi

Ayaka Miyoshi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Daughters

Junko Abe

Junko Abe headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Daughters

Nene Ohtsuka

Nene Ohtsuka headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Daughters

Tomoka Kurotani

Tomoka Kurotani headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Daughters

Shingo Tsurumi

Shingo Tsurumi headshot

Date of Birth:

29 December 1964

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Daughters

