Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 29th October 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-April 2022
?
Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone poster
Contains n/A. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:re-release

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 62 cinemas on Friday 29th October 2021 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 4th November 2021.

Official Site:

www.wizardingworld.com

Directed by:

Chris Columbus

Written by:

J.K. Rowling and Steve Kloves

Produced by:

Tanya Seghatchian

Starring:

Richard Harris, Maggie Smith, Robbie Coltrane, Daniel Radcliffe, Fiona Shaw, Harry Melling, Richard Griffiths, Ian Hart, Warwick Davis, Verne Troyer, John Hurt, Richard Bremmer, Geraldine Somerville, Julie Walters, Bonnie Wright, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Matthew Lewis, Tom Felton, Leslie Phillips, John Cleese, David Bradley, Alan Rickman, Zoë Wanamaker and Sean Biggerstaff

Genres:

Adventure, Family, Fantasy

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 32 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

This is the tale of Harry Potter, an ordinary eleven-year-old boy serving as a sort of slave for his aunt and uncle who learns that he is actually a wizard and has been invited to attend the Hogwarts School for Witchcraft and Wizardry. Harry is snatched away from his mundane existence by Rubeus Hagrid, the groundskeeper for Hogwarts, and quickly thrown into a world completely foreign to both him and the viewer. Famous for an incident that happened at his birth, Harry makes friends easily at his new school. He soon finds, however, that the wizarding world is far more dangerous for him than he would have imagined, and he quickly learns that not all wizards are ones to be trusted.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone Cast

Richard Harris

Richard Harris headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone

Maggie Smith

Maggie Smith headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Downton Abbey: A New EraHarry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone

Robbie Coltrane

Robbie Coltrane headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone

Daniel Radcliffe

Daniel Radcliffe headshot

Date of Birth:

23 July 1989

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Lost City of DHarry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone

Fiona Shaw

Fiona Shaw headshot

Date of Birth:

10 July 1958

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone

Harry Melling

Harry Melling headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone

Richard Griffiths

Richard Griffiths headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone

Ian Hart

Ian Hart headshot

Date of Birth:

8 October 1964

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7¾" (1.72 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone

Warwick Davis

Warwick Davis headshot

Date of Birth:

3 February 1970

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

3' 6" (1.07 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone

Verne Troyer

Verne Troyer headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone

John Hurt

John Hurt headshot

Date of Birth:

22 January 1940

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone

Richard Bremmer

Richard Bremmer headshot

Date of Birth:

27 January 1953

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 3" (1.91 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone

Geraldine Somerville

Geraldine Somerville headshot

Date of Birth:

19 May 1967

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4¼" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone

Julie Walters

Julie Walters headshot

Date of Birth:

22 February 1950

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3" (1.6 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone

Bonnie Wright

Bonnie Wright headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone

James Phelps

James Phelps headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone

Oliver Phelps

Oliver Phelps headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone

Rupert Grint

Rupert Grint headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone

Emma Watson

Emma Watson headshot

Date of Birth:

15 April 1990

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone

Matthew Lewis

Matthew Lewis headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's StoneTerminal

Tom Felton

Tom Felton headshot

Date of Birth:

22 September 1987

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sheep & WolvesHarry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone

Leslie Phillips

Leslie Phillips headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone

John Cleese

John Cleese headshot

Date of Birth:

27 October 1939

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 5" (1.96 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Clifford the Big Red DogMonty Python and the Holy GrailHarry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone

David Bradley

David Bradley headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10¾" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone

Alan Rickman

Alan Rickman headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone

Zoë Wanamaker

Zoë Wanamaker headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone

Sean Biggerstaff

Sean Biggerstaff headshot

Date of Birth:

15 March 1983

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone

Recommendations

Last update was at 18:27 11th October 2021